Death Notices for Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Esther Pearl Herman

HAMILTON — Esther Pearl Herman, 98, of Hamilton died at 1 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Discovery Care Center in Hamilton. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Shelley K. Williams

MISSOULA — Shelley K. Williams, 68, of Missoula died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at her residence. Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Lawrence “Larry”  R. Renman

MISSOULA — Lawrence “Larry”  R. Renman, age 72, of Missoula, died on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home  in Missoula. A memorial service is planned at a later date and will be announced by Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.  

Glenn A. Roloff

MISSOULA — Glenn A. Roloff, 85, of Missoula, died on Saturday, March 28, 2020. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Marion V. Anderson

MISSOULA — Marion V. Anderson, 75, of Missoula, died Friday, March 27, 2020 at Community Medical Center. A mass will be scheduled for a later date. A full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Victor P. Cote

MISSOULA — Victor P. Cote, 93, of Missoula, died at his home on Saturday afternoon, March 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Irene Harris-Mandelko

LOLO — Irene Harris-Mandelko, 90, of Lolo died at 12:24 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020 at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Kathleen M. Boehlke

MISSOULA — Kathleen M. Boehlke, 73, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on Sunday, March 29, 2020. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

William Brenton “Will” Moore

MISSOULA — William Brenton “Will” Moore, 29, of Missoula died Saturday March 28, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

