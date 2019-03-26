Richard "Dick" R. York
FLORENCE — Richard "Dick" R. York, 81, died early in the morning, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Robert S. "Bobby" Hoops
HAMILTON — Robert S. "Bobby" Hoops, 71, died early in the morning, Monday, March 25, 2019, at Valley View Health and Rehabilitation in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Richard Van Pelt
MISSOULA — Richard Van Pelt, 71, of Missoula died on Saturday, March 23, 2019. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Marjorie Axthelm
MISSOULA — Marjorie Axthelm, 98, of Missoula died on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Larry E. Hueth
MISSOULA — Larry E. Hueth, 68, died in the morning, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Jean Brewin
MISSOULA — Jean Brewin, 82, of Missoula died on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Community Medical Center. Arrangements are pending with Garden City Funeral Home.
Aaron K. Thiel
RONAN — Aaron K. Thiel, 35, of Ronan passed away March 23, 2019. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Donald Wayne Burk
MISSOULA — Donald Wayne Burk, 86, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on Saturday, March 23, 2019. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.