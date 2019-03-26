Try 3 months for $3

Richard "Dick"  R. York

FLORENCE — Richard "Dick"  R. York, 81, died early in the morning, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Robert S. "Bobby" Hoops

HAMILTON — Robert S. "Bobby" Hoops, 71, died early in the morning, Monday, March 25, 2019, at Valley View Health and Rehabilitation in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Richard Van Pelt

MISSOULA — Richard Van Pelt, 71, of Missoula died on Saturday, March 23, 2019. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Marjorie Axthelm

MISSOULA — Marjorie Axthelm, 98, of Missoula died on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Larry E. Hueth

MISSOULA — Larry E. Hueth, 68, died in the morning, Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Jean Brewin

MISSOULA — Jean Brewin, 82, of Missoula died on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Community Medical Center. Arrangements are pending with Garden City Funeral Home.

Aaron K. Thiel

RONAN — Aaron K. Thiel, 35, of Ronan passed away March 23, 2019. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Donald Wayne Burk

MISSOULA — Donald Wayne Burk, 86, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on Saturday, March 23, 2019. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.