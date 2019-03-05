Jacob A. Block
MINNEAPOLIS — Jacob A. Block died on Feb. 26, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Richard L. Meade
CORVALLIS — Richard L. Meade, 75, died in the afternoon, Saturday, March 3, 2019, at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at brothersmortuary.com.
Robert (Scooter) Hruby
MISSOULA — Robert (Scooter) Hruby, 77, of Missoula, died at his home early Sunday morning, March 3, 2019. Arrangements and cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Marilyn Mae Manny
CORVALLIS — Marilyn Mae Manny, 76, of Corvallis died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Dale Lloyd Vogel
MISSOULA — Dale Lloyd Vogel, 53, of Missoula died peacefully at home on Feb. 18, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Betty Irene Cohenour
MISSOULA — Betty Irene Cohenour, 86, died in Missoula on Feb. 28, 2019. Services are being arranged with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory of St. Ignatius, MT.
Tillman Z. “Red” Harper
MISSOULA — Tillman Z. “Red” Harper, 90, of Missoula, died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at his home at Grizzly Peak. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.