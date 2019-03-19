K. Garry Dyer
MISSOULA — K. Garry Dyer, 82, died in the night, Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Hillside Health and Rehabilitation in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Judith Gallagher
HUSON — Judith Gallagher, 76, of Huson, died at home on Saturday morning, March 16, 2019. Services and a complete obituary are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Robert Leroy McLeod
MISSOULA — Robert Leroy McLeod, 68, died in Missoula on March 15, 2019. Services are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory of St. Ignatius.
Howard J. Bay
CORVALLIS — Howard J. Bay, 77, of Corvallis died Friday, March 15, 2019 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Gary E. Wining
ARLEE — Gary E. Wining, 76, of Arlee, died at the Riverside Health Care Center in Missoula on Saturday afternoon, March 16, 2019. Services are pending and will be announced. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.