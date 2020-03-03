Death Notices for Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Larry B. Rabold
MISSOULA — Larry B. Rabold, 82, of Missoula, died at 11:55 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Barbara Ann Harrison
MISSOULA — Barbara Ann Harrison, 80, of Missoula, died at her home Feb. 24, 2020. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Mary Ellen Coen
HAMILTON — Mary Ellen Coen, 80, of Hamilton died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Nellie J. Kitzan
MISSOULA — Nellie J. Kitzan, 88, of Missoula, died at the Bee Hive Homes on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.