Death Notices for Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Death Notices for Tuesday, March 3, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Larry B. Rabold

MISSOULA — Larry B. Rabold, 82, of Missoula, died at 11:55 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Barbara Ann Harrison

MISSOULA — Barbara Ann Harrison, 80, of Missoula, died at her home Feb. 24, 2020. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Mary Ellen Coen

HAMILTON — Mary Ellen Coen, 80, of Hamilton died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Nellie J. Kitzan

MISSOULA — Nellie J. Kitzan, 88, of Missoula, died at the Bee Hive Homes on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News