Esther Elizabeth Durrschmidt
HAMILTON — Esther Elizabeth Durrschmidt, 97, of Hamilton, died on March 4, 2019 at Discovery Care Centre in Hamilton. Service details are being handled by Daly-Leach Memorial Chapel.
Robert D. Robinson
MISSOULA — Robert D. Robinson, 87, died in the afternoon, Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Community Medical Center. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Thomas W. Oglesbee
CUSICK, Washington — Thomas W. (Tommy) Oglesbee, 86, died peacefully on March 1, 2019 at his home in Cusick, Washington overlooking the Pend d' Oreille River. Arrangements are under the care of his son Chris Oglesbee of Spokane, Washington, and will be announced.
Jody Anderson
MISSOULA — Jody Anderson, 82, died on March 7, 2019 at her home A service will be held later in the spring and will be announced. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
David Wayne Norton
DARBY — David Wayne Norton, 46, of Darby was found March 8, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Paul D. Oliver
HUSON — Paul D. Oliver, 91, died in the morning, Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Marjorie Jean Shoup
MISSOULA — Marjorie Jean Shoup, 91, died at her home on Sunday, March 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. A private service will be held at Missoula City Cemetery.