Death Notices for Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Carole B. Shine

CORVALLIS — Carole B. Shine, 93, of Corvallis died Friday, March 6, 2020 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Thomas Furey

MISSOULA — Thomas Furey, 89, of Missoula died at The Springs on Friday, March 6, 2020. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Jeanne M. Senecal

AVON — Jeanne M. Senecal, 61, of Avon, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Saturday evening, March 7, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Noah W. Cuchine

