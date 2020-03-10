Death Notices for Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Death Notices for Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Carole B. Shine

CORVALLIS — Carole B. Shine, 93, of Corvallis died Friday, March 6, 2020 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Thomas Furey

MISSOULA — Thomas Furey, 89, of Missoula died at The Springs on Friday, March 6, 2020. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Jeanne M. Senecal

AVON — Jeanne M. Senecal, 61, of Avon, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Saturday evening, March 7, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Noah W. Cuchine

MISSOULA — Noah W. Cuchine, 82, died in the morning, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at his home in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

John F. Ireland

SUPERIOR — John F. Ireland, 83, of Superior died March 8, 2020 at his home.  Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Richard “Dick” Wirch

MISSOULA — Richard “Dick” Wirch, 81, of Missoula, died at home on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Cremation Burial Society Of the Rockies.

Kerry D. Myers

MISSOULA — Kerry D. Myers, 59, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Community Medical Center. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Casey Scott McCampbell

MISSOULA — Casey Scott McCampbell, 23, of Missoula died at home on March 5, 2020. A full obituary will follow and services will be announced. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

