Death Notices for Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Edward Paul Merseal

SUPERIOR — Edward Paul Merseal, 78, of Superior, died at his home on Friday, March 13, 2020. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Theresa Ann Erhart

MISSOULA — Theresa Ann Erhart, 73, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on March 15, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Harvey J. Duffy

MISSOULA — Harvey J. Duffy, 67, of Missoula, died at Missoula Health and Rehab on Friday, March 13, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Juanita Baquing Torres

MISSOULA — Juanita Baquing Torres, 72, of Missoula died at home on March 15, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Marilyn R. Hege

MISSOULA — Marilyn R. Hege, 85, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.