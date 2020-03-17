Death Notices for Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Annie C. Houtchens
MISSOULA — Annie C. Houtchens, 65, of Missoula, died peacefully in her home surrounded by her beloved family & friends on Friday March 13, 2020. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. Full obituary to follow at whitesittfuneralhome.com.
William E. “Bill” Thomas
MISSOULA — William E. “Bill” Thomas, 79, of Missoula, died at the Village Health Care on Sunday evening, March 15, 2020. Arrangements are pending. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Margaret "Pat" Cantrell
CORVALLIS — Margaret "Pat" Cantrell, 84, of Corvallis died March 14, 2020 at her daughters home in Forest Grove, Oregon. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.
Helen E. (Sell) Roullier
RONAN — Helen E. (Sell) Roullier, age 93, was called home to by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Polson Health & Rehab. Memorial services for Helen are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of Shrider -Thompson Funeral Home.
Edward Paul Merseal
SUPERIOR — Edward Paul Merseal, 78, of Superior, died at his home on Friday, March 13, 2020. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Theresa Ann Erhart
MISSOULA — Theresa Ann Erhart, 73, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on March 15, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Harvey J. Duffy
MISSOULA — Harvey J. Duffy, 67, of Missoula, died at Missoula Health and Rehab on Friday, March 13, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Juanita Baquing Torres
MISSOULA — Juanita Baquing Torres, 72, of Missoula died at home on March 15, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Marilyn R. Hege
MISSOULA — Marilyn R. Hege, 85, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.
Gerhard J. von der Ruhr
HUSON — Gerhard J. von der Ruhr, 78, of Huson, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Norman J. “Norm” Nimey
MISSOULA — Norman J. “Norm” Nimey, 90, of Missoula died March 16, 2020 at his home. Cremation is planned. An obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Ursula von der Ruhr
HUSON — Ursula von der Ruhr, 77, of Huson, died Sunday March 15, 2020 at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.