Death Notices for Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Helen P. Sowre
HELENA — Helen P. Sowre, 91, of Helena, died March 13, 2020. No Services are planned at this time. Please visit aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Helen.
John Corkran
MISSOULA — John Corkran, 69, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Helen "Joyce" Chicoine
MISSOULA — Helen "Joyce" Chicoine, 89, died in the afternoon, Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Marcus Daly Hospice Center in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Gordon R. Lemon
You have free articles remaining.
MISSOULA — Gordon R. Lemon, 69, of Missoula, died at his home Friday morning, March 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Delores E. Harrison
MISSOULA — Delores E. Harrison, 91, of Missoula died on Saturday, March 21, 2020. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Paulette Seymour
SUPERIOR — Paulette Seymour, 75, of Superior, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Monday morning, March 23, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Services are under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Virginia "Gin" Deneve
FLORENCE — Virginia "Gin" Deneve, 69, died Friday March 20 at her home in Florence with her husband by her side. Whitesitt Funeral home is assisting the family.
Bonnie Jean McDonald
MISSOULA — Bonnie Jean McDonald, 67, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.