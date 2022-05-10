Death Notices for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Mark Allen Sweeney

Mark Allen Sweeney, 62, of Philipsburg, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at his residence in Philipsburg. Services are pending. Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Mark’s funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.

Barbara Sokoloski

Barbara Sokoloski, 98, of Missoula passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at The Springs in Missoula MT surrounded by family and loving caregivers. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Dorothy Brown

Dorothy Brown, 91, of Missoula passed away Friday, May 6, 2022 at The Auberge at Missoula Valley. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.