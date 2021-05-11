Death Notices for Tuesday May 11, 2021

Jimmie Willis
BONNER – Jimmie Willis, 90, passed away at St. Patrick Hospital on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.
Charles E. Meyer
VICTOR - Charles E. "Chuck" Meyer, 76, of Victor passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Charles F. Knuppel
ST. IGNATIUS - Charles F. Knuppel, 82, passed away at his home in St Ignatius on April 17th. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory of St. Ignatius.
Beatrice Charvez
ST. IGNATIUS - Beatrice Charvez, 96, passed away at Closer to Home on May 6th. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home of St. Ignatius.
Tiffani Miller
RONAN - Tiffani Miller, 37, passed away at Kalispell Regional Medical Center on May 6th. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory.
Sandra B. Cross
MISSOULA – Sandra B. Cross, 88, of Missoula died Friday May 7, 2021 at The Village Senior Residence Apartments. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Jack Joseph Kautz
FRENCHTOWN - Jack Joseph Kautz, 37, of Frenchtown, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Carl A. Martin
FLORENCE - Carl A. Martin, 82, passed away Saturday, May 1 at his home in Florence surrounded by family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.
Barbara Jo Pilcher
MISSOULA - Barbara Jo Pilcher, 74, of Missoula, formerly of Polson, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Gay Fisher Blize
MISSOULA - Gay Fisher Blize, 78, passed away in the morning, Monday, May 10, 2021, at the St. Patrick Hospital. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com