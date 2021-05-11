 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Tuesday May 11, 2021
Jimmie Willis

BONNER – Jimmie Willis, 90, passed away at St. Patrick Hospital on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.

Charles E. Meyer

VICTOR - Charles E. "Chuck" Meyer, 76, of Victor passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Charles F. Knuppel

ST. IGNATIUS - Charles F. Knuppel, 82, passed away at his home in St Ignatius on April 17th. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory of St. Ignatius.

Beatrice Charvez

ST. IGNATIUS - Beatrice Charvez, 96, passed away at Closer to Home on May 6th. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home of St. Ignatius.

Tiffani Miller

RONAN - Tiffani Miller, 37, passed away at Kalispell Regional Medical Center on May 6th. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory.

Sandra B. Cross

MISSOULA – Sandra B. Cross, 88, of Missoula died Friday May 7, 2021 at The Village Senior Residence Apartments. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Jack Joseph Kautz

FRENCHTOWN - Jack Joseph Kautz, 37, of Frenchtown, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Carl A. Martin

FLORENCE - Carl A. Martin, 82, passed away Saturday, May 1 at his home in Florence surrounded by family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.

Barbara Jo Pilcher

MISSOULA - Barbara Jo Pilcher, 74, of Missoula, formerly of Polson, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Gay Fisher Blize

MISSOULA - Gay Fisher Blize, 78, passed away in the morning, Monday, May 10, 2021, at the St. Patrick Hospital. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

