Death Notices for Tuesday, May 12, 2020

James E. Mayes

MISSOULA — James E. Mayes, 93, of Missoula, died at 12:28 a.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Bee Hive Homes in Missoula. Services have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Linda Jones

LOLO — Linda Jones, 77, of Lolo, died at her home on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Nancy Anne Chavis

POLSON — Nancy Anne Chavis, age 89, died on Monday, May 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Assisted Living in Polson. There are no services planned at this time for Nancy. Arrangements are under the direction of Shrider–Thompson Funeral Home.

George J. Cote

MISSOULA — George J. Cote, 89, of Missoula, died at The Auberge on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.