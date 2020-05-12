Death Notices for Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Robert E. Rolfson
MISSOULA — Robert E. Rolfson, 91, of Missoula, died Friday May 8, 2020 at Village Health and Rehabilitation Center. Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Betty Jo Coon
GREAT FALLS — Betty Jo Coon, 88, died on April 27, 2020 in Great Falls. Schnider Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Twila "Jean" Clark
HAMILTON — Twila "Jean" Clark, 85, died early in the morning, Saturday, May 9, 2020, at The Remington in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Ruby M. Pennock
MISSOULA — Ruby M. Pennock, 86, died in the afternoon, Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Missoula Health and Rehabilitation Center in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
James E. Mayes
MISSOULA — James E. Mayes, 93, of Missoula, died at 12:28 a.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Bee Hive Homes in Missoula. Services have been entrusted to Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Linda Jones
LOLO — Linda Jones, 77, of Lolo, died at her home on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Nancy Anne Chavis
POLSON — Nancy Anne Chavis, age 89, died on Monday, May 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Assisted Living in Polson. There are no services planned at this time for Nancy. Arrangements are under the direction of Shrider–Thompson Funeral Home.
George J. Cote
MISSOULA — George J. Cote, 89, of Missoula, died at The Auberge on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
