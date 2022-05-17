 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death Notices for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

  • 0

Con Kelly Jr.

Missoula - Con Kelly Jr., 90, of Missoula passed away at his home Sunday, May 15, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, Gardencityfh.com

Damien R. Dougherty

Missoula - Damien R. Dougherty, 80, passed away peacefully in the evening, Friday, May 13, 2022, at her home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at wwwbrothersmortuary.com

William A. Hicks

MISSOULA - William A. Hicks, an Army Air Corp Veteran of WWII, Passed Away peacefully at home. His Wife Billie Proceeded him.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Nigerian engineer turns outdated vans into solar-electric taxis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News