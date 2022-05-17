Death Notices for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Missoula - Con Kelly Jr., 90, of Missoula passed away at his home Sunday, May 15, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, Gardencityfh.com

Missoula - Damien R. Dougherty, 80, passed away peacefully in the evening, Friday, May 13, 2022, at her home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at wwwbrothersmortuary.com