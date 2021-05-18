 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Joyce Klinkhammer

MISSOULA - Joyce Klinkhammer, 88, of Missoula died Friday May 14, 2021 at Saint Patrick’s Providence Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home of Missoula. gardencityfh.com 

Anthony R. "Tony" Witt

DARBY - Anthony R. "Tony" Witt, 58, died early in the morning, Monday, May 17, 2021, at the St. Patrick Hospital, with family by his side. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Diane L. Alexander

HAMILTON - Diane L. Alexander, 84, of Hamilton died Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Richard Dale Amundson

MISSOULA - Richard Dale Amundson, age 71, of Missoula, passed away on May 10,2021. Arrangements are private under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. 

Jon R. Rock

SEELEY LAKE - Jon R. Rock, 46, of Seeley Lake died at home on May 14, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies. 

Vernon E. Sage

FLORENCE - Vernon E. Sage, 98, of Florence died at St. Patrick Hospital on May 15, 2021. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

James C. Buck

MISSOULA - James C. Buck, 80, of Missoula died at home on May 15, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

