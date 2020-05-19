Death Notices for Tuesday, May 19, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marilen Hart Trotter

MISSOULA — Marilen Hart Trotter, 99, of Missoula died at home on May 9, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Barbara Harris

MISSOULA — Barbara Harris, 85, of Missoula died at her home on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

James E. Maddox

DARBY — James E. Maddox, 81, of Darby died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Discovery Care Centre in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Irene J. Cook

POLSON — Irene J. Cook, age 97, died on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Polson Health & Rehab. There are no services planned at this time for Irene. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Daniel John Marks

MISSOULA — Daniel John Marks, 33, of Missoula, died at his home on Saturday morning, May 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.