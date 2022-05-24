Death Notices for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Nicholas Ball

Nicholas Ball, 30, of Missoula passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Eric Adreon

Missoula ~ Eric Adreon, 46, of Missoula, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, Gardencityfh.com

Wesley E. Fleming

Wesley E. Fleming, 82, of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Sam E. Robertson Jr.

HAMILTON - Sam E. Robertson Jr., 65 of Hamilton passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Bitterroot Health Daly Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.

Carla Finley

Carla Finley, 69, of Missoula passed away, Saturday, May 21, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Matthew J. Pozega

Matthew J. Pozega, 83, of Missoula (formerly Anaconda) passed away Friday, May 20, 2022 at Missoula Health and Rehabilitation. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.