Death Notices for Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Lynne M. Kelly

MISSOULA - Lynne M. Kelly, 62, of Missoula died at home on May 1, 2021. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Russell Simmons

ALBERTON – Russell Simmons, 71, of Alberton, died at his home, Saturday May 1, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Sunsetmemorialfh.com

Ralph D Barlow

MISSOULA – Ralph D Barlow, 82, of Missoula, died at Saint Patrick’s Providence Hospital Sunday May 2, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. Gardencityfh.com

