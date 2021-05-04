Death Notices for Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Lynne M. Kelly
MISSOULA - Lynne M. Kelly, 62, of Missoula died at home on May 1, 2021. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Russell Simmons
ALBERTON – Russell Simmons, 71, of Alberton, died at his home, Saturday May 1, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Sunsetmemorialfh.com
Ralph D Barlow
MISSOULA – Ralph D Barlow, 82, of Missoula, died at Saint Patrick’s Providence Hospital Sunday May 2, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. Gardencityfh.com