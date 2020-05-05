Death Notices for Tuesday, May 5, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jody Lynn Cantarini

DARBY — Jody Lynn Cantarini, 57, of Darby died Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Lee Kenneth Britton

POLSON — Lee Kenneth Britton, age 82, died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Memorial services for Lee will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Shrider – Thompson Funeral Home.

Clarice Helen Onsager

POLSON — Clarice Helen Onsager, age 90, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Polson Health & Rehab. Memorial services for Clarice are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Brian K. Archer

MISSOULA — Brian K. Archer, 61, of Missoula, died at his home on Sunday morning, May 3, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.

Margaret Dawn Thatcher