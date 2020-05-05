Death Notices for Tuesday, May 5, 2020

Jody Lynn Cantarini
DARBY — Jody Lynn Cantarini, 57, of Darby died Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Lee Kenneth Britton
POLSON — Lee Kenneth Britton, age 82, died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Memorial services for Lee will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Shrider – Thompson Funeral Home.
Clarice Helen Onsager
POLSON — Clarice Helen Onsager, age 90, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Polson Health & Rehab. Memorial services for Clarice are pending. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Brian K. Archer
MISSOULA — Brian K. Archer, 61, of Missoula, died at his home on Sunday morning, May 3, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Margaret Dawn Thatcher
MISSOULA — Margaret Dawn Thatcher, 95, of Missoula died on Friday, May 1, 2020. A full obituary will follow. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Raymond D. Touchette
MISSOULA — Raymond D. Touchette, 42, of Missoula, died in Missoula on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Helen L. Hedman
HAMILTON — Helen L. Hedman, 81, died in the afternoon, Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
John Olaf Frakie
MISSOULA — John Olaf Frakie, 72, of Missoula, died at Edgewood Vista Care Center on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Arthur D. Hammersley
STEVENSVILLE — Arthur D. Hammersley, 76, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home in Stevensville. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.
Cloe M. Keenan
MISSOULA — Cloe M. Keenan, 87, of Missoula, with her family around her, died in Missoula on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Joseph A. “Joe” Odell
MISSOULA — Joseph A. “Joe” Odell, 52, died at St. Patrick Hospital on May 1, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.