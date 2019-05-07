Cynthia R. Reed
MISSOULA — Cynthia R. Reed, 53, died at St. Patrick Hospital on May 1, 2019. Arrangments are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Sheila M. Hammitt
STEVENSVILLE — Sheila M. Hammitt, 90, died in the evening, Friday, May 3, 2019, at The Village Health & Rehabilitation in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Karla G. Kraabel
MISSOULA — Karla G. Kraabel, 75, Missoula died on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Patrick Hospital. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
James E. Cordial
MISSOULA — James E. Cordial, 91, of Missoula died on May 3, 2019. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of garden city funeral home.
Jerome F. “Jay” Combs Jr.
MISSOULA — Jerome F. “Jay” Combs Jr., 65, of Missoula died peacefully at his home on May 6, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.