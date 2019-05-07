{{featured_button_text}}

Cynthia R. Reed

MISSOULA — Cynthia R. Reed, 53, died at St. Patrick Hospital on May 1, 2019. Arrangments are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Sheila M. Hammitt

STEVENSVILLE — Sheila M. Hammitt, 90, died in the evening, Friday, May 3, 2019, at The Village Health & Rehabilitation in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Karla G. Kraabel

MISSOULA — Karla G. Kraabel, 75, Missoula died on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Patrick Hospital. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

James E. Cordial

MISSOULA — James E. Cordial, 91, of Missoula died on May 3, 2019. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of garden city funeral home.

Jerome F. “Jay” Combs Jr.

MISSOULA — Jerome F. “Jay” Combs Jr., 65, of Missoula died peacefully at his home on May 6, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.