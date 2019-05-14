Andre Gagnier
MISSOULA — Andre Gagnier, 98, of Missoula, died May 10, 2019 at Hillside Healthcare. Cremation is planned, a full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Marla Strissel
BILLINGS — Marla Valeria Strissel, formerly of Hamilton, died at her home in Billings on May 5, 2019 at 76 years old.
Ralph A. Klawitter
MISSOULA — Ralph A. Klawitter, 91, of Missoula, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Services are pending and will be announced. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com
Thomas Kralick
HAMILTON — Thomas Kralick, 76, of Hamilton, died Sunday morning, May 12, 2019. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com
Thomas E. (Tom) Mastel
MISSOULA — Thomas E. (Tom) Mastel, 83, of Missoula, died Sunday evening, May 12, 2019 at the Village Health & Rehab. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family can be sent to cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com
Harvey Elmer Olson
MISSOULA — Harvey Elmer Olson, 90, of Missoula died May 11, 2019 at his home. A memorial service is pending and a full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Priscilla M. Peters
HAMILTON — Priscilla M. Peters, 79, of Hamilton died Monday, May 13, 2019 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.