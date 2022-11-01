Death Notices for Tuesday, November 1, 2022

James "Jim" Jewell

Victor - James "Jim" Jewell, 87 of Victor passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Francis “Frank” W. Clark

Francis “Frank” W. Clark, 83, of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Monday, October 24th, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Zerita Shelby

Zerita Shelby (73), wife of Doctor David Shelby, has passed away on Thursday, October 27th, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Herb Monk

Herb Monk, 72, diead Wednesday October 26, 2022 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. Hennessey Funeral Home and Crematory – www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com is handling arrangements.