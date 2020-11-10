 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices for Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Death Notices for Tuesday, November 10, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Harriett Thurston

MISSOULA — Harriett Thurston, 80, of Missoula, died at home on Nov. 7. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies, for service details, please visit cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com.

James S. Biles 

OVANDO — James S. Biles, 83, of Ovando, died Nov. 9 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is planned. No services are planned at this time. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Edward Lloyd Parks

MISSOULA — Edward Lloyd Parks, 75, of Missoula, died Friday, Nov. 6 at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Frances Louise “Fran” Bernatz

MISSOULA — Frances Louise “Fran” Bernatz, 91, of Missoula, died Saturday, Nov. 7 at The Springs at Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Sandra Lynn Patacini

MISSOULA — Sandra Lynn Patacini, 76, of Missoula, died Sunday, Nov. 8 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News