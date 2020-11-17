 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices for Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Death Notices for Tuesday, November 17, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Robert “Dean” Wilcox,

FLORENCE — Robert “Dean” Wilcox, 90, of Florence, died at The Living Centre on Nov. 13. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Susan Kraus

MISSOULA — Susan Kraus, 89, of Missoula, died at The Springs at Missoula on Nov. 15. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Cherie Lynn Visser Cooney Fifield

FLORENCE — Cherie Lynn Visser Cooney Fifield, 71, of Florence, died at home on Nov. 14. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Wesley D. Martin

HAMILTON — Wesley D. Martin, 60, died in the afternoon, Sunday, Nov. 15 at his home in Hamilton. Crandall Funeral Home will be assisting the family with services in Evanston, Wyoming. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Thomas "Moose" Miller

MISSOULA — Thomas "Moose" Miller, 76, died on Friday, Nov. 6 at St. Patrick hospital in Missoula. Full obituary to follow. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family and friends. 

John A. Schaffer

HAMILTON — John A. Schaffer, 86, of Hamilton, died at Missoula Health and Rehabilitation Center on Nov. 12. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies. 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News