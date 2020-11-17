Death Notices for Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Robert “Dean” Wilcox,
FLORENCE — Robert “Dean” Wilcox, 90, of Florence, died at The Living Centre on Nov. 13. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Susan Kraus
MISSOULA — Susan Kraus, 89, of Missoula, died at The Springs at Missoula on Nov. 15. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Cherie Lynn Visser Cooney Fifield
FLORENCE — Cherie Lynn Visser Cooney Fifield, 71, of Florence, died at home on Nov. 14. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Wesley D. Martin
HAMILTON — Wesley D. Martin, 60, died in the afternoon, Sunday, Nov. 15 at his home in Hamilton. Crandall Funeral Home will be assisting the family with services in Evanston, Wyoming. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Thomas "Moose" Miller
MISSOULA — Thomas "Moose" Miller, 76, died on Friday, Nov. 6 at St. Patrick hospital in Missoula. Full obituary to follow. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family and friends.
John A. Schaffer
HAMILTON — John A. Schaffer, 86, of Hamilton, died at Missoula Health and Rehabilitation Center on Nov. 12. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.