Death Notices for Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Larry Rogers King
ARLEE — Larry Rogers King, 80, of Arlee, died on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: SimpleCremationMT.com.
Leona R. Merrick
CORVALLIS — Leona R. Merrick, age 78, of Corvallis, died Thursday, Nov. 19 in her home. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.
Elaine Walker Huseby
MISSOULA — Elaine Walker Huseby, 70, of Missoula, died Monday, Nov. 23 at The Village Health and Rehabilitation in Missoula. All services are private and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Timothy Leo St. Hilaire
MISSOULA — Timothy Leo St. Hilaire, 87, of Missoula, formerly Yakima, Washington, died Nov. 22 at the BeeHive Homes, with his daughter by his side. Funeral services in Washington are pending. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with local arrangements.
Thomas A."Tom" Ford
HAMILTON — Thomas A. "Tom" Ford, 95, died in the afternoon, Saturday, Nov. 21 surrounded by his family at home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
John P. Carroll
HAMILTON — John P. Carroll, 81, died in the night, Saturday, Nov. 21 at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Brothers Mortuary and crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Dorothy Barntish
CORVALLIS — Dorothy Barntish, 85, of Corvallis, died Monday, Nov. 23 at her home in Corvallis. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.
Frances Plumb
HAMILTON — Frances Plumb, 96, of Hamilton, died Friday, Nov. 20 at the BeeHive Homes in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.
Virginia M. Ness
PABLO — Virginia M. Ness, age 78, died on Sunday, Nov. 22 at her residence. Memorial services for Virginia will be private by the family. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Dennis D. Rippley
MISSOULA — Dennis D. Rippley, 83, of Missoula, died Nov. 23 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is planned. No services are pending at this time. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Lois J. Johnsen
MISSOULA — Lois J. Johnsen, 89, of Missoula, died at The Village Health and Rehabilitation on Nov. 23, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
DeLor E. Marquardt
MISSOULA — DeLor E. Marquardt, 86, of Missoula died at Community Medical Center on Nov. 22. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Paul H. Nelson
MISSOULA — Paul H. Nelson, 54, of Missoula, died Sunday, Nov. 22 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.