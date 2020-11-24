Death Notices for Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Frances Plumb

HAMILTON — Frances Plumb, 96, of Hamilton, died Friday, Nov. 20 at the BeeHive Homes in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Virginia M. Ness

PABLO — Virginia M. Ness, age 78, died on Sunday, Nov. 22 at her residence. Memorial services for Virginia will be private by the family. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Dennis D. Rippley

MISSOULA — Dennis D. Rippley, 83, of Missoula, died Nov. 23 at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is planned. No services are pending at this time. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Lois J. Johnsen

MISSOULA — Lois J. Johnsen, 89, of Missoula, died at The Village Health and Rehabilitation on Nov. 23, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

DeLor E. Marquardt

MISSOULA — DeLor E. Marquardt, 86, of Missoula died at Community Medical Center on Nov. 22. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.