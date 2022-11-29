Death Notices for Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Norman Peters
MISSOULA - Norman Peters, 71, of Missoula, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.
James A. "Jim" Borchardt
Missoula - James A. "Jim" Borchardt, 75, passed away in the early afternoon, Sunday, November 27, 2022, at his home in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com