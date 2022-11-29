 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death Notices for Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Norman Peters

MISSOULA - Norman Peters, 71, of Missoula, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

James  A. "Jim" Borchardt

Missoula - James  A. "Jim" Borchardt, 75, passed away in the early afternoon, Sunday, November 27, 2022, at his home in Missoula.  Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family.  Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

