Death Notices for Tuesday, November 29, 2022

MISSOULA - Norman Peters, 71, of Missoula, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Missoula - James A. "Jim" Borchardt, 75, passed away in the early afternoon, Sunday, November 27, 2022, at his home in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com