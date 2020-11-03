Death Notices for Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Clifford A. Graham

LOLO — Clifford A. Graham, 91, died Tuesday, Oct. 20 at his home in Lolo with his wife by his side. A private family service will be held at a later date Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.

Dolores (Neaves) Hurtt

FLORENCE — Dolores (Neaves) Hurtt, age 80, died of health issues, on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 31 at the family ranch in Florence. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel.

Roy O. Wills

POTOMAC — Roy O. Wills, 85, of Potomac, died on Friday, Oct. 30. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Stella R. Van Ostrand