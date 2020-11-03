 Skip to main content
Death Notices for Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Clifford A. Graham

LOLO — Clifford A. Graham, 91, died Tuesday, Oct. 20 at his home in Lolo with his wife by his side. A private family service will be held at a later date  Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.

Dolores (Neaves) Hurtt

FLORENCE — Dolores (Neaves) Hurtt, age 80, died of health issues, on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 31 at the family ranch in Florence. Arrangements are under the care of Daly-Leach Chapel. 

Roy O. Wills

POTOMAC — Roy O. Wills, 85, of Potomac, died on Friday, Oct. 30. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Stella R. Van Ostrand

CORVALLIS — Stella R. Van Ostrand, 82, died in the evening, Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Aaron Care Home in Corvallis. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Mary E. Rock

HAMILTON — Mary E. Rock, 88, died in the night, Sunday, Nov. 1 at the Discovery Care Centre in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Dr. David V. Diggs

MISSOULA — Dr. David V. Diggs, age 99, of Missoula, died on Monday, Nov. 2 at The Village Health and Rehab. All services are private under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. 

