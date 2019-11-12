William Joseph “Bill” Sweeney
MISSOULA — William Joseph “Bill” Sweeney, 88, of Missoula died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at his residence. Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Rex Brennan Erb
MISSOULA — Rex Brennan Erb, 55, of Missoula, died early last week at his home. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com
Mora C. Skari Payne
MISSOULA — Mora C. Skari Payne, 87, of Missoula died Nov. 11 at St. Patrick Hospital. A memorial service is pending and will be announced in an obituary in the future. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting gardencityfh.com.
Barbara J. O’Keefe
MISSOULA — Barbara J. O’Keefe, 72, of Missoula, died at her home on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Services and a complete obituary will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Evelyn L. Marks
MISSOULA — Evelyn L. Marks, 93, of Missoula, died at the Village Health and Rehab on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com