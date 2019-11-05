Dr. Firman Hewitt “Bo” Brown, Jr.
MISSOULA — Dr. Firman Hewitt “Bo” Brown, Jr. died at his home at the age of 93, on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Arrangements and a complete obituary will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Bruce M. McDonald
MISSOULA — Bruce M. McDonald, 71, died Friday, Nov. 1 at his home in Missoula. Arrangements are under the direction of Whitesitt Funeral Home.
Dallas E. Womack
HAMILTON — Dallas E. Womack, 91, of Hamilton passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Dr. George D. Boifeuillet
MISSOULA — Dr. George D. Boifeuillet age 87 of Missoula passed away at his home on Sunday Nov. 3, 2019. Cremation has taken place under the care of Garden City Funeral Home Crematory and memorial services will be announced at a later date.