Jeanne A. Rylander
MISSOULA — Jeanne A. Rylander, 73, of Missoula, died at Missoula Health and Rehab on Friday morning, Nov. 23, 2018. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
James G. Mercer
MISSOULA — James G. Mercer, 75, of Missoula died in Missoula on Friday Nov. 23. There will be no services.
Jeane M. Bigart
MISSOULA — Jeane M. Bigart, 91, of Missoula died Nov. 23, 2018 at Hillside Health & Rehab. A private family graveside is planned. A full obituary and condolences may be shared by visiting gardencityfh.com.
Paul Roy Layton, Sr.
MISSOULA — Paul Roy Layton, Sr., 85, of Missoula, died Sat. Nov. 24, 2018 at Grizzly Peak. Please see full obituary in one week in the Missoulian and at sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com.
Marilyn L. Dykstra
MISSOULA — Marilyn L. Dykstra, 88, died in the afternoon, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at the Missoula Manor in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Joseph John "Joe" Mark
POLSON — Joseph John "Joe" Mark, age 87, of Polson died on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 at St, Joseph Hospital in Polson from natural causes. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.