Edward E. “Ed” Jirsa
MISSOULA — Edward E. “Ed” Jirsa, 45, died at his home on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Glendell D. “Glen” Weisenburger
MISSOULA — Glendell D. “Glen” Weisenburger, 83, died at St. Patrick Hospital on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.
Lois J. Johnson
MISSOULA — Lois J. Johnson, 90, of Missoula, died Monday morning, Nov. 18, 2019 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com
Evelyn M. "Mary" Nolan
MISSOULA — Evelyn M. "Mary" Nolan, 85, died peacefully in the morning, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at her home in Missoula, surrounded by her family. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Melvin E. Parker
VICTOR — Melvin E. Parker, 87, of Victor died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Eugene L. "Gene" Henderson
DARBY — Eugene L. "Gene" Henderson, 95, of Darby died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at the Marcus Daly Hospice Center. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Kim T. Evered
STEVENSVILLE — Kim T. Evered, 62, of Stevensville, died at his home on Sunday morning, Nov. 17, 2019. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com
Laura Malcolm
POST FALLS, Idaho — Laura Malcolm, 91, died Oct. 3rd at Schneidmiller House. Care entrusted to Bell Tower Funeral Home.
Keegan Neuman
MISSOULA — Keegan Neuman, 21, of Missoula, died at his home on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.