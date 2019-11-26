Jon O. Shields
MIAMI, Florida — Jon O. Shields, 52, of Miami, Florida, died at his home on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Arrangements are pending and a complete obituary will follow.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Ann C. Clyatt
MISSOULA — Ann C. Clyatt, 82, of Missoula passed away Saturday, Nov. 23 at The Springs of Missoula. A funeral service is pending and will be announced in a full obituary Wednesday. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of s Tuesday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.