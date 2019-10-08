Robert W. 'Bob' Gage
MISSOULA — Robert W. “Bob” Gage, 74, died at his home on Thursday, Oct. 3. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Rosemary L. Howard
FRENCHTOWN — Rosemary L. Howard, 66, died at her home on Saturday, Oct. 5. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.
Patricia Ashcraft
BEAVER, Utah — Patricia Ashcraft 61, died Wednesday, Oct. 2. at Beaver, Utah, after a battle with cancer.
Thomas Leo Shoen
POTOMAC — Thomas Leo Shoen, of Potomac, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Harborview Burn Center in Seattle. A full obituary will follow.
Terry L. Hicks
STEVENSVILLE — Terry L. Hicks, 81, died Sunday, Oct. 6, at his home in Stevensville. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Betty S. Martin
HAMILTON — Betty S. Martin, 94, of Hamilton, died Sunday, Oct. 6, at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Harold I. Marquette Jr.
OVANDO — Harold I. Marquette Jr., 84, of Ovando, died Sunday, Oct. 6, at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
