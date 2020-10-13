Death Notices for Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Frances C. Dunbar

CORVALLIS — Frances C. Dunbar, 69, of Corvallis, died Friday, Oct. 9 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

George F. Pennington

VICTOR — George F. Pennington, 80, died in the evening, Friday, Oct. 9 at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Danial Ray Agee

DRUMMOND — Danial Ray Agee, 53, of Drummond, formerly of the Bitterroot Valley, died Saturday, Oct. 10 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Joy W. Gover