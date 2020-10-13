 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices for Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Death Notices for Tuesday, October 13, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Frances C. Dunbar

CORVALLIS — Frances C. Dunbar, 69, of Corvallis, died Friday, Oct. 9 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

George F. Pennington

VICTOR — George F. Pennington, 80, died in the evening, Friday, Oct. 9 at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Danial Ray Agee

DRUMMOND — Danial Ray Agee, 53, of Drummond, formerly of the Bitterroot Valley, died Saturday, Oct. 10 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Joy W. Gover

STEVENSVILLE — Joy W. Gover, 102, died at the Living Centre peacefully Friday Oct. 9, 2020. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.  

Claire F. Buresh

ARLEE — Claire F. Buresh, 80, of Arlee, died Sunday Oct. 11 at her home. Cremation is planned no services are pending at this time. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

Lillian Maxine Hammond

MISSOULA — Lillian Maxine Hammond, 88, of Missoula, died at home. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Samuel E. Johnson

MISSOULA — Samuel E. Johnson, age 71, of Missoula died on Friday Oct. 9 at his home in Missoula. Cremation has taken place and a full obituary will follow under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.  

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News