Death Notices for Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Frances C. Dunbar
CORVALLIS — Frances C. Dunbar, 69, of Corvallis, died Friday, Oct. 9 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
George F. Pennington
VICTOR — George F. Pennington, 80, died in the evening, Friday, Oct. 9 at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Danial Ray Agee
DRUMMOND — Danial Ray Agee, 53, of Drummond, formerly of the Bitterroot Valley, died Saturday, Oct. 10 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Joy W. Gover
STEVENSVILLE — Joy W. Gover, 102, died at the Living Centre peacefully Friday Oct. 9, 2020. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.
Claire F. Buresh
ARLEE — Claire F. Buresh, 80, of Arlee, died Sunday Oct. 11 at her home. Cremation is planned no services are pending at this time. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Lillian Maxine Hammond
MISSOULA — Lillian Maxine Hammond, 88, of Missoula, died at home. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Samuel E. Johnson
MISSOULA — Samuel E. Johnson, age 71, of Missoula died on Friday Oct. 9 at his home in Missoula. Cremation has taken place and a full obituary will follow under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.