Mathew Brown, Jr., 82, of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

HAMILTON—Marty Fullerton, 72, of Hamilton passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements and pending and a full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.