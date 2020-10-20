Death Notices for Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Irene A. DeBorde

POLSON — Irene A. DeBorde, age 89, died Saturday, Oct. 17 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Caroline Rall Mendes

HAMILTON — Caroline Rall Mendes, 86, died in the morning, Friday, Oct. 16 at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. Services will be held in the summer of 2021. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Eula Mae Turnage

POLSON — Eula Mae Turnage, age 87, died on Saturday, Oct. 17 at her residence in Polson. Memorial services for Eula Mae will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.

Kenneth C. Kailey