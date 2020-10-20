Death Notices for Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Irene A. DeBorde
POLSON — Irene A. DeBorde, age 89, died Saturday, Oct. 17 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Caroline Rall Mendes
HAMILTON — Caroline Rall Mendes, 86, died in the morning, Friday, Oct. 16 at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. Services will be held in the summer of 2021. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Eula Mae Turnage
POLSON — Eula Mae Turnage, age 87, died on Saturday, Oct. 17 at her residence in Polson. Memorial services for Eula Mae will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
Kenneth C. Kailey
MISSOULA — Kenneth C. Kailey, 81, died at his home on Oct. 16. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.
James E. Labbe
TURAH — James E. Labbe, 83, of Turah, died peacefully at his home on Oct. 15 with his wife by his side. Arrangements are under care of Whitesitt Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, services will be held for immediate family only. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.
Jack R. Tuholske
POTOMAC — Jack R. Tuholske, age 66, of Potomac, passed away on Sunday October 18 at his home in Potomac. Cremation and arrangements are under the care of Garden city Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.
Katherine A. Jiron
MISSOULA — Katherine A. Jiron, 26, of Bonner, passed away at St. Patrick Hospital on October 16. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
