Death Notices for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Evelyn Cherlene Haun

MISSOULA — Evelyn Cherlene Haun, 85, of Thompson Falls, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Missoula.

Betty F. Davis

HAMILTON — Betty F. Davis, 95, passed away in the morning, Monday, October 24, 2022, at the Discovery Care Centre in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

Clarence “Chuck’ Shoupe

SEELEY LAKE — Clarence “Chuck’ Shoupe, 78, of Seeley Lake passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Just Cremation Montana.

Leanna S. Jewell

VICTOR — Leanna S. Jewell, 80, of Victor passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022 at her home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Isabel B. Lamar

HAMILTON — Isabel B. Lamar, 88, of Hamilton passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 at Bitterroot Health Daly Hospital of natural causes. Interment has taken place at Corvallis Cemetery. Arrangement are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.