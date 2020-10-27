Death Notices for Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Margaret J. Wetzel
MISSOULA — Margaret J. Wetzel, 89, of Missoula, died Saturday, Oct. 24 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Philip E. Shults
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho — Philip E. Shults died on Oct. 18 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. English Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with the final arrangements.
Barbara J. Harper
MISSOULA — Barbara J. Harper, 81, of Missoula, died at her home on Saturday, Oct. 24. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies.
Larry E. Riley
MISSOULA — Larry E. Riley, 79, of Missoula, died at home Saturday, Oct. 24. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Virginia L. Steele
MISSOULA — Virginia L. Steele, 93, of Missoula, died Sunday, Oct. 25 at her families residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
David Kent Lewis
DARBY — David Kent Lewis, 72, died unexpectedly, Friday, Oct. 23 at his home in Darby. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Karen S. Scalf
POLSON — Karen S. Scalf, 76, died in the night, Oct. 24 peacefully with friends and family by her side at her home in Polson. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Katherine E. "Kate" Paulsen
MISSOULA — Katherine E. "Kate" Paulsen, 86, died in the morning, Monday, Oct. 26 at the Edgewood Vista in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Patricia Ann “Pat” Henneman
POLSON — Patricia Ann “Pat” Henneman, 83, of Polson, died Sunday, Oct. 25 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Alvin “Skip” Peacock
MISSOULA — Alvin “Skip” Peacock, 81, of Missoula died Friday, Oct. 23 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Kathleen Ann (Fleming) Holden
CLINTON — Kathleen Ann (Fleming) Holden, 82, died on Oct. 20 at Edgewood Vista Care Center. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. An obituary will follow.
