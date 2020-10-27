Death Notices for Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Margaret J. Wetzel

MISSOULA — Margaret J. Wetzel, 89, of Missoula, died Saturday, Oct. 24 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Philip E. Shults

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho — Philip E. Shults died on Oct. 18 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. English Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with the final arrangements.

Barbara J. Harper

MISSOULA — Barbara J. Harper, 81, of Missoula, died at her home on Saturday, Oct. 24. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies.

Larry E. Riley

MISSOULA — Larry E. Riley, 79, of Missoula, died at home Saturday, Oct. 24. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Virginia L. Steele

MISSOULA — Virginia L. Steele, 93, of Missoula, died Sunday, Oct. 25 at her families residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

David Kent Lewis