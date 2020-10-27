 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices for Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Death Notices for Tuesday, October 27, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Margaret J. Wetzel

MISSOULA — Margaret J. Wetzel, 89, of Missoula, died Saturday, Oct. 24 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Philip E. Shults

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho — Philip E. Shults died on Oct. 18 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. English Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with the final arrangements.

Barbara J. Harper

MISSOULA — Barbara J. Harper, 81, of Missoula, died at her home on Saturday, Oct. 24. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies.

Larry E. Riley

MISSOULA — Larry E. Riley, 79, of Missoula, died at home Saturday, Oct. 24. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Virginia L. Steele

MISSOULA — Virginia L. Steele, 93, of Missoula, died Sunday, Oct. 25 at her families residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

David Kent Lewis

DARBY — David Kent Lewis, 72, died unexpectedly, Friday, Oct. 23 at his home in Darby. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Karen S. Scalf

POLSON — Karen S. Scalf, 76, died in the night, Oct. 24 peacefully with friends and family by her side at her home in Polson. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Katherine E. "Kate" Paulsen

MISSOULA — Katherine E. "Kate" Paulsen, 86, died in the morning, Monday, Oct. 26 at the Edgewood Vista in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Patricia Ann “Pat” Henneman

POLSON — Patricia Ann “Pat” Henneman, 83, of Polson, died Sunday, Oct. 25 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.

Alvin “Skip” Peacock

MISSOULA — Alvin “Skip” Peacock, 81, of Missoula died Friday, Oct. 23 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Kathleen Ann (Fleming) Holden

CLINTON — Kathleen Ann (Fleming) Holden, 82, died on Oct. 20 at Edgewood Vista Care Center. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home. An obituary will follow.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News