Death Notices for Tuesday, October 6, 2020

James "Pat" Ellis, Sr.

HAMILTON — James "Pat" Ellis, Sr., 79, died in the morning, Saturday, Oct. 3, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Graveside services will be announced. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Georgia Larum

LOLO — Georgia Larum, age 79, of Lolo, died on Oct. 2, 2020, at home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Theresa Mytty

MISSOULA — Theresa Mytty, 61, of Missoula died Saturday, Oct. 3, at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

David Jeremy Link

MISSOULA — David Jeremy Link, 43, of Missoula died at home on Sept. 24. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.