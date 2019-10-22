Robert Peterson
CLINTON — Robert Peterson, 90, of Clinton, died on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Robert B. "Skip" Rundle
HAMILTON — Robert B. "Skip" Rundle, 74, died early in the morning, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at his home in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Darlene Hirschkorn Fassio
LOLO — Darlene Hirschkorn Fassio, 79, of Lolo, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 20, 2019. A full obituary follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Dashane R. Hewankorn
ELMO — Dashane R. Hewankorn, age 23, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 while on active duty in the United States Marine Corps. Services are pending and will be announced by The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
John Dirk Sol Jr.
MISSOULA — John Dirk Sol Jr., 69, of Missoula died peacefully at home on Oct. 20, 2019. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Fred A. Lerch
MISSOULA — Fred A. Lerch, 90, of Missoula died Wednesday, Oct. 16th at The Auberge at Missoula Valley. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Whitesitt Funeral Home.
Alice Landes
PROVO, Utah — Alice Landes, age 92, died on Oct. 20, 2019 in Provo, Utah. To express condolences visit NelsonMortuary.com
Gerald Lee Bachmann
MISSOULA — Gerald Lee Bachmann, 79, of Missoula died on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at St. Patrick Hospital. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.