Karen Ann Stolberg
CORVALLIS — Karen Ann Stolberg, 72, of Corvallis died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at the Village Health Care Center in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Bill Boushie
PABLO — Bill Boushie, 75, died in Kalispell on Oct. 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory – St. Ignatius.
Jay P. Laber
POST CREEK — Jay P. Laber, 58, died at his home on Oct. 24, 2019. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home & Crematory – St. Ignatius.
Eleanor F. Snyder Herndon
STEVENSVILLE — Eleanor F. Snyder Herndon, 95, of Stevensville died Saturday, Oct. 26th at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Neil P. Whitman
LOLO — Neil P. Whitman, 65, of Lolo died Friday, Oct. 25th at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Melvin Dshaak
MISSOULA — Melvin Dshaak, 93, of Missoula died Sunday Oct. 27th at St. Patrick Hospital. Cremation is planned, services are pending for a later date. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Mary Ellen Havlovick
RONAN — Mary Ellen Havlovick, 87, died Oct. 28, 2019 at St Luke Extended Care. Arrangements are being handled by The Lake Funeral Home of Polson.
Shirley Oberst Colyer
MISSOULA — Shirley Oberst Colyer, 84, of Missoula died at home on Oct. 27, 2019. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Donald H. Jager
MISSOULA — Donald H. Jager, 76, died in the morning, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.