Doris Ann Burger
MISSOULA — Doris Ann Burger, 83, of Missoula died peacefully at St. Patrick Hospital on Sept. 27, 2019. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Shirley Boucher
MISSOULA — Shirley Boucher, 91, of Missoula died Friday, Sept. 27 at the Village Health Care. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Whitesitt Funeral Home.
Rhonda Joyce Fulks
MISSOULA — Rhonda Joyce Fulks, 64, of Missoula died peacefully at home on Sept. 26, 2019. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Neva McRae
MISSOULA — Neva F. McRae 85 of Missoula died Sept. 26, 2019 at her home. A celebration of life is pending a full obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Jared Carson Moore
MISSOULA — Jared Carson Moore, 41, of Missoula died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at St. Patrick Hospital. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
John C. "JC" Fender
STEVENSVILLE — John C. "JC" Fender, 69, died in the afternoon, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
L. Richard Hayne, M.D. “Dick”
FLORENCE — L. Richard Hayne, M.D. “Dick” 83, of Florence, died Sept. 27, 2019 at his home. No services are planned. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Leland K. "Lee" Yockey
HAMILTON — Leland K. "Lee" Yockey, 83, of Hamilton, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospice Center in Hamilton. A celebration of life service will be held in Mid-October and will be announced with a full obituary. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.
Alice Vandre
MISSOULA — Alice Vandre, 100, of Missoula died Sept. 28, 2019 at Beehive Homes. Inurnment will take place at Tahoma National Cemetery at a later date. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Mary “Lyn” Tucker
MISSOULA — Mary “Lyn” Tucker, age 88, of Missoula died on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Memorial services are pending and will be announced under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.
