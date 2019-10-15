George Dilger
MISSOULA — George Dilger, 79, of Missoula died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at his home. Interment will take place in the Corvallis Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Remington Henderson
SUPERIOR — Remington Henderson infant son of Johnna and Bobby Henderson of Superior died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Community Medical Center. A funeral is pending and an obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Clair L. "Lee" Rowles
HAMILTON — Clair L. "Lee" Rowles, 80, died in the morning, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospice Center in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary & Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Dwayne L. Fisher
BIG ARM — Dwayne L. Fisher, 60, died at his home on Oct. 13. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home of St. Ignatius.
Karol Jean Fisher
Ronan — Karol Jean Fisher, 58, died at her home on Oct. 13th. Arrangements are pending with Foster Funeral Home of St. Ignatius.