Dennis L. Walker
STEVENSVILLE — Dennis L. Walker, 71, passed away in the night, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Community Medical Center in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com.
Rebecca R. Kramer
MISSOULA — Rebecca R. Kramer, 66, passed away on September 7, 2019. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Carol L. Barth
MISSOULA — Carol L. Barth, 73, passed away on September 7, 2019 at Edgewood Vista. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Jack E. Eden
HAMILTON — Jack E. Eden, 90 of Hamilton passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at his home in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.
Nicholas C. O'Bresley
MISSOULA — Nicholas C. O’Bresley, 76, passed away on Sept. 8, 2019 at St. Patrick Hospital. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.