Death Notices for Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Martha Jones
MISSOULA — Martha Jones, 100, of Missoula died Aug. 8, 2020 at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Cremation is planned; no services will be held at this time. An obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
William Homer McClellan
ANACONDA — William Homer McClellan, 62, of Anaconda died at home on Aug. 28, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Sylvia Mae Lawrence
HAMILTON — Sylvia Mae Lawrence, 94, of Hamilton died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Bee Hive Homes in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
