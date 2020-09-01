Death Notices for Tuesday, September 1, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Martha Jones

MISSOULA — Martha Jones, 100, of Missoula died Aug. 8, 2020 at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Cremation is planned; no services will be held at this time. An obituary will follow. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

William Homer McClellan

ANACONDA — William Homer McClellan, 62, of Anaconda died at home on Aug. 28, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Sylvia Mae Lawrence

HAMILTON — Sylvia Mae Lawrence, 94, of Hamilton died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Bee Hive Homes in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.