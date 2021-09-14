Death Notices for Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Gerald W. Linton

HAMILTON - Gerald W. Linton, 85, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Whitesitt Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Gerald C. Kaplan

CORVALLIS - Gerald C. Kaplan, 85, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at his home. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com

Alexander V. Ivanoff

CORVALLIS - Alexander V. Ivanoff, 80, of Corvallis died Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Barbara L. Ivanoff

CORVALLIS - Barbara L. Ivanoff, 78,of Corvallis died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.