Death Notices for Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Charles E. Wolff
GREEN VALLEY, Arizona — Charles E. Wolff, 67, died early in the morning tragically due to a plane crash in Seeley Lake. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the loved one. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at our website: brothersmortuary.com.
Marie A. Weiser
STEVENSVILLE — Marie A. Weiser, 85, died at Village Health Care Center on Sept. 11. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Phyllis J. (Roney) Ernst
HAMILTON — Phyllis J. (Roney) Ernst, 102, of Hamilton, died Saturday, Sept. 12 at Valley View Estates. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
James G. "Jim" Shockley
VICTOR — James G. "Jim" Shockley, 76, died in the morning, Monday, Sept. 14 at the family home in Victor. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at the website: brothersmortuary.com.
Clarice Winifred Holmes
MISSOULA — Clarice Winifred Holmes, 94, of Missoula, died Friday, Sept. 11 at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.
Rosemarie Ghersetti
HAMILTON — Rosemarie Ghersetti, 74, died in the morning, Monday, Sept. 14 at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at the website: brothersmortuary.com.
Curtis Schoening
MISSOULA — Curtis Schoening, age 69, of Missoula, died on Sept. 12. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
