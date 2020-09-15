Death Notices for Tuesday, September 15, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Charles E. Wolff

GREEN VALLEY, Arizona — Charles E. Wolff, 67, died early in the morning tragically due to a plane crash in Seeley Lake. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the loved one. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at our website: brothersmortuary.com.

Marie A. Weiser

STEVENSVILLE — Marie A. Weiser, 85, died at Village Health Care Center on Sept. 11. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Phyllis J. (Roney) Ernst

HAMILTON — Phyllis J. (Roney) Ernst, 102, of Hamilton, died Saturday, Sept. 12 at Valley View Estates. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

James G. "Jim" Shockley