Death Notices for Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Charles E. Wolff

GREEN VALLEY, Arizona — Charles E. Wolff, 67, died early in the morning tragically due to a plane crash in Seeley Lake. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the loved one. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at our website: brothersmortuary.com.

Marie A. Weiser

STEVENSVILLE — Marie A. Weiser, 85, died at Village Health Care Center on Sept. 11. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.

Phyllis J. (Roney) Ernst

HAMILTON — Phyllis J. (Roney) Ernst, 102, of Hamilton, died Saturday, Sept. 12 at Valley View Estates. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

James G. "Jim" Shockley

VICTOR — James G. "Jim" Shockley, 76, died in the morning, Monday, Sept. 14 at the family home in Victor. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at the website: brothersmortuary.com.

Clarice Winifred Holmes

MISSOULA — Clarice Winifred Holmes, 94, of Missoula, died Friday, Sept. 11 at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery is in care of arrangements.

Rosemarie Ghersetti

HAMILTON — Rosemarie Ghersetti, 74, died in the morning, Monday, Sept. 14 at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at the website: brothersmortuary.com.

Curtis Schoening

MISSOULA — Curtis Schoening, age 69, of Missoula, died on Sept. 12. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

