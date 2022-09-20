Death Notices for Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Betty Pedersen

Betty Pedersen, 94, passed away in the afternoon, Sunday, September 18, 2022, at home in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

Alan W. Sponberg

Alan W. Sponberg, 75, passed away in the morning, Monday, September 19, 2022, at home in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com

William "Bill" J. Delaney

William "Bill" J. Delaney, 89 of Hamilton passed away Monday September 19, 2022 at The Remington in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Nancy P. Hoe

Nancy P. Hoe, 63, of Hamilton passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Bitterroot Health Daly Hospital. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Robert "Bob" K. Charle

Robert "Bob" K. Charles, 78, of Hamilton passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at his home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.