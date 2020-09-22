Death Notices for Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Gene L. Santerre
HAMILTON — Gene L. Santerre, 77 of Hamilton died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.
Diana Lynn Ross
MISSOULA — Diana Lynn Ross, 71, of Missoula, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
Mary Jane Rohrs
MISSOULA — Mary Jane Rohrs, 103, of Missoula died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Teresa A. Bigcrane
RONAN — Teresa A. Bigcrane, 58, died Sunday at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. A traditional wake and funeral are planned with Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius.
Betty M. Touchette
MISSOULA — Betty M. Touchette, 93, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on Sept. 19, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Gardens.
John James Lake
MISSOULA — John James Lake, 58, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on Sept. 18, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Cremation and Burial Society of the Rockies.
Marguerite “Tommie” Elizabeth Jakobson
MISSOULA — Marguerite “Tommie” Elizabeth Jakobson, 98, of Missoula died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at Village Heath and Rehabilitation. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Erna Couture
MISSOULA — Erna Couture, age 74, of Missoula, died on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at her home. All arrangements are pending under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Gregory Alario
MISSOULA — Gregory Alario, age 64, of Missoula, died on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
