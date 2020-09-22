Death Notices for Tuesday, September 22, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gene L. Santerre

HAMILTON — Gene L. Santerre, 77 of Hamilton died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.

Diana Lynn Ross

MISSOULA — Diana Lynn Ross, 71, of Missoula, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.

Mary Jane Rohrs

MISSOULA — Mary Jane Rohrs, 103, of Missoula died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Teresa A. Bigcrane

RONAN — Teresa A. Bigcrane, 58, died Sunday at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. A traditional wake and funeral are planned with Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius.

Betty M. Touchette

MISSOULA — Betty M. Touchette, 93, of Missoula died at St. Patrick Hospital on Sept. 19, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Gardens.

John James Lake