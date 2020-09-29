Death Notices for Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Anne “Marie” Hebnes
MISSOULA — Anne “Marie” Hebnes, 61, died on Sept. 23 at her home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Vaughn H. Oligny
HAMILTON — Vaughn H. Oligny, 79, of Hamilton died Friday, Sept. 25 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Sheldon D. Leonard
FLORENCE — Sheldon D. Leonard, 65, died in the afternoon, Saturday, Sept. 26 at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
Verna J. Burgess
HAMILTON — Verna J. Burgess, 90, of Hamilton died Sunday, Sept. 27 at The Remington. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Dana J. Belanger
HAMILTON — Dana J. Belanger, 84, of Hamilton died Friday, Sept. 25 at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Margie Lindquist
HAMILTON — Margie Lindquist, 90, of Hamilton died Sunday, Sept. 27 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the are of the Daly-Leach Chapel.
Donald Baumgartner
MISSOULA — Donald Baumgartner, 63, of Missoula, died Friday, Sept. 25 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.
LaMyra "Kay" Price
SEELEY LAKE — LaMyra "Kay" Price, 82, died in the morning, Monday, September 28, at her home in Seeley Lake. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.
