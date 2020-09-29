Death Notices for Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Anne “Marie” Hebnes

MISSOULA — Anne “Marie” Hebnes, 61, died on Sept. 23 at her home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Vaughn H. Oligny

HAMILTON — Vaughn H. Oligny, 79, of Hamilton died Friday, Sept. 25 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Sheldon D. Leonard

FLORENCE — Sheldon D. Leonard, 65, died in the afternoon, Saturday, Sept. 26 at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Verna J. Burgess

HAMILTON — Verna J. Burgess, 90, of Hamilton died Sunday, Sept. 27 at The Remington. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.