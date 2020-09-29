 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death Notices for Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Death Notices for Tuesday, September 29, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Anne “Marie” Hebnes

MISSOULA — Anne “Marie” Hebnes, 61, died on Sept. 23 at her home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.

Vaughn H. Oligny

HAMILTON — Vaughn H. Oligny, 79, of Hamilton died Friday, Sept. 25 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Sheldon D. Leonard

FLORENCE — Sheldon D. Leonard, 65, died in the afternoon, Saturday, Sept. 26 at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Verna J. Burgess

HAMILTON — Verna J. Burgess, 90, of Hamilton died Sunday, Sept. 27 at The Remington. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Dana J. Belanger

HAMILTON — Dana J. Belanger, 84, of Hamilton died Friday, Sept. 25 at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Margie Lindquist

HAMILTON — Margie Lindquist, 90, of Hamilton died Sunday, Sept. 27 at Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are under the are of the Daly-Leach Chapel.

Donald Baumgartner

MISSOULA — Donald Baumgartner, 63, of Missoula, died Friday, Sept. 25 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.

LaMyra "Kay" Price

SEELEY LAKE — LaMyra  "Kay" Price, 82, died in the morning, Monday, September 28, at her home in Seeley Lake. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News