Gordon Ray Strilcov
LOLO — Gordon Ray Strilcov, 84, of Lolo died Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 at his residence. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Lois M. Neyenhuis
HAMILTON — Lois M. Neyenhuis, 93 of Hamilton died Saturday, Sept. 16, 2018 in Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.
Gregory R. Burham
MISSOULA — Gregory R. Burham, 69, of Missoula, died Sept. 14, 2018 at home. A memorial service is pending. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.
Nick Youngkin
ALBERTON — Nick Youngkin, 76, died at his home on Sept. 13, 2018. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and will be announced.
April Van Vallis
MISSOULA — April Van Vallis, 69, of Missoula died Sept. 14, 2018 at Community Medical Center. Cremation is planned. Cremation & Burial Society of the Rockies is assisting with these arrangements.
Melba L. Rochelle
MISSOULA — Melba L. Rochelle, 99, of Missoula, died at the Bee Hive Homes Living Center on Saturday evening, September 15, 2018. Arrangements will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Ray Dreo
STEVENSVILLE — Ray Dreo, 83, died in the afternoon, Sunday, September 16, 2018, at the Discovery Care Center in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
John P. Wilson
HAMILTON — John P. Wilson, 73, died due to multiple myeloma early in the morning, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2018, with his family by his side at the Marcus Daly Hospice Center in Hamilton. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
Rosalyn J. Seitz
MISSOULA — Rosalyn J. Seitz, 89, died in the afternoon, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Brothers Mortuary and Crematory are honored to care for the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com
William F. Mellen
DEBORGIA — William F. Mellen, 56, of DeBorgia, died at home on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Arrangements are pending and will be announced. Cremation is under the care of Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies.
Randy Lewis
SUPERIOR — Randy Lewis, 80, died on Sept. 17 at Mineral Community Nursing Home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Garden City Funeral Home.
Jennifer L. Malone
MISSOULA — Jennifer L. Malone, 46, died at Community Medical Center on Sept. 15, 2018. Garden City Funeral Home is assisting the family.